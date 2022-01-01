Go
Toast

The Hula Restaurant and Sauce Company

Come in and enjoy!
Please Call for Catering!
609-399-2400 or 609-399-0515

940 Boardwalk

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Hula Grill Salad$8.50
Spring mix topped with lettuce, tomato, and onions, and house dressing- Add Protein for additional cost.
Extra scoop of Rice$2.00
Bottled dressing$9.00
Bottled bbq sauce$9.00
Ahi Burger$14.50
Grilled filet of tuna topped with lettuce, tomato, and onion, served with sesame mayonnaise
Side salad$6.25
Smaller version of the hula salad
Pineapple Salsa$4.00
Bottled huli sauce$9.00
Pork Burger$12.50
Marinated and slow-roasted pulled pork with our house-made bbq sauce
Hot Dog$4.50
A 1/4 Hatfield all-beef frank
See full menu

Location

940 Boardwalk

Ocean City NJ

Sunday11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 8:30 pm
Monday11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 8:30 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 8:30 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 8:30 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 8:30 pm
Friday11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 9:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Del's Grill

No reviews yet

A family owned and operated restaurant since 1965, serving our famous crab cakes, steak sandwiches, black angus burgers, fresh garden salads, fresh seafood specialties and much more in a beach themed atmosphere. If you are looking for the best food and service at the beach, come to Del's Grill.

Blue Cactus 2

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Blue Cactus

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Drip N Scoop

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston