Wyandotte restaurants you'll love

Go
Wyandotte restaurants
Toast
  • /
  • Wyandotte

Wyandotte's top cuisines

Pizza
Pizza
American
Italian
Coffe & tea
Cafes, Coffee & Tea
Breakfast & Brunch
Cocktail
Bars & Lounges
Seafood
Seafood
Salad
Salad
Juice & Smoothies
Scroll right

Must-try Wyandotte restaurants

The Waterfront Restaurant & Lounge image

SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

The Waterfront Restaurant & Lounge

507 BIDDLE AVE, wyandotte

Avg 3.2 (331 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Mahi Mahi$25.00
Cajun crusted with pineapple salsa
Calamari$14.00
Casian dusted and sauteed with garlic red onion tomato and parmesan
Turkey Bacon Club Wrap$14.00
Bacon, lettuce, tomato and Mayo. Add cheese $1.50
More about The Waterfront Restaurant & Lounge
Whiskeys On the Water image

GRILL

Whiskeys On the Water

2903 biddle, Wyandotte

Avg 4.5 (1508 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Pretzel Bites$10.00
Steak Bites$14.00
Whiskeys California Chicken Club$14.00
More about Whiskeys On the Water
Major Biddles image

SEAFOOD

Major Biddles

930 Biddle Ave, Wyandotte

Avg 4.5 (735 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
John's Jameson Cheeseburger$15.00
KIDS - Chicken Tenders
Whole Hog$15.00
More about Major Biddles
Magdaleno Italian Ristorante image

 

Magdaleno Italian Ristorante

152 Elm Street, Wyandotte

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Cavatelli Funghi$13.00
House-made pasta tossed with porcini & wild mushroom ragu
Grilled Lamb Chops$22.00
Tender lamb chops seasoned and grilled to perfection
Bruschetta$11.00
Grilled garlic bread with olive oil, tomatoes, fresh basil & parmigiano
More about Magdaleno Italian Ristorante
The Vault - Wyandotte image

 

The Vault - Wyandotte

3058 First Street, Wyandotte

No reviews yet
Takeout
More about The Vault - Wyandotte
Iron Gate Cocktail Bar image

 

Iron Gate Cocktail Bar

3019 Biddle, Wyandotte

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
More about Iron Gate Cocktail Bar
Parthenon Coney Island - Riverview image

WRAPS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Parthenon Coney Island - Riverview

17064 Fort St, Riverview

Avg 3.2 (74 reviews)
Takeout
More about Parthenon Coney Island - Riverview
The Coffee Lounge image

 

The Coffee Lounge

93 Oak St., Wyandotte

Avg 4.9 (52 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
More about The Coffee Lounge
Restaurant banner

 

Pizza King - Wyandotte

1231 Fort Street, Wyandotte

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
1 Pizza w/ 2 Toppings, Garlic Bread, 32oz pop
One Pizza with 2 Toppings.
Garlic Bread & QT Coke
Chicken Fingers$5.00
Pizza Sauce$0.75
More about Pizza King - Wyandotte
Restaurant banner

PIZZA

Frank's Pizza

3144 Biddle, Wyandotte

Avg 3 (94 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Large Detroit Double Pepperoni$20.00
Reg pepperoni under the cheese & natural casing on top
Large Deluxe$22.00
Pepperoni, Ground Beef, Ham, Bacon, Mushrooms, Green Peppers, Onions, Anchovies
Large BYO$14.00
More about Frank's Pizza
Restaurant banner

 

Chepes Tacos & Tequila

166 Oak, Wyandotte

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
More about Chepes Tacos & Tequila
Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Wyandotte to explore

Downriver

Avg 4 (7 restaurants)
Map

More near Wyandotte to explore

Detroit

Avg 4.4 (88 restaurants)

Dearborn

Avg 4.4 (21 restaurants)

Ferndale

Avg 4.3 (12 restaurants)

Trenton

Avg 4.3 (9 restaurants)

Dearborn Heights

Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)

Garden City

Avg 4.1 (6 restaurants)

Redford

Avg 2 (4 restaurants)

Westland

Avg 4 (3 restaurants)

Taylor

Avg 4.7 (2 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Detroit

Avg 4.4 (88 restaurants)

Ann Arbor

Avg 4.4 (60 restaurants)

Toledo

Avg 4.3 (29 restaurants)

Port Clinton

Avg 4.5 (3 restaurants)

Adrian

Avg 4.2 (4 restaurants)

Sandusky

Avg 4.6 (5 restaurants)

Louisville

Avg 4.4 (192 restaurants)

New Orleans

Avg 4.5 (189 restaurants)

Austin

Avg 4.4 (703 restaurants)

Charlotte

Avg 4.4 (235 restaurants)

Grand Rapids

Avg 4.4 (98 restaurants)

Cincinnati

Avg 4.5 (203 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston