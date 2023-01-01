Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Fried chicken salad in Wyandotte

Wyandotte restaurants
Wyandotte restaurants that serve fried chicken salad

Item pic

 

JJ's Pizza - 1952 Ford Avenue

1952 Ford Avenue, Wyandotte

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Grilled/ Crispy Chicken Salad Small$7.00
More about JJ's Pizza - 1952 Ford Avenue
Banner pic

 

Pizza King & Beefy Bird - PIzza King & Beefy Bird

1231 Fort Street, Wyandotte

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Crispy Chicken Salad$10.50
More about Pizza King & Beefy Bird - PIzza King & Beefy Bird

