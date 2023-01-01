Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Greek salad in
Wyandotte
/
Wyandotte
/
Greek Salad
Wyandotte restaurants that serve greek salad
JJ's Pizza - 1952 Ford Avenue
1952 Ford Avenue, Wyandotte
No reviews yet
Griffin's Greek Salad Large
$10.00
Griffin's Greek Salad Small
$7.00
More about JJ's Pizza - 1952 Ford Avenue
Pizza King - Wyandotte -
1231 Fort Street, Wyandotte
No reviews yet
Greek Salad
$0.00
More about Pizza King - Wyandotte -
Browse other tasty dishes in Wyandotte
Mac And Cheese
Chicken Tenders
Crispy Chicken
Tacos
Neighborhoods within Wyandotte to explore
Downriver
Avg 4
(7 restaurants)
More near Wyandotte to explore
Detroit
Avg 4.4
(170 restaurants)
Dearborn
Avg 4.4
(51 restaurants)
Ferndale
Avg 4.3
(21 restaurants)
Trenton
Avg 4.5
(14 restaurants)
Dearborn Heights
Avg 4.5
(11 restaurants)
Taylor
Avg 4.1
(7 restaurants)
Garden City
Avg 4.1
(6 restaurants)
Westland
Avg 3.5
(5 restaurants)
Redford
Avg 2
(3 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Detroit
Avg 4.4
(170 restaurants)
Ann Arbor
Avg 4.4
(103 restaurants)
Toledo
Avg 4.3
(47 restaurants)
Port Clinton
Avg 4.5
(12 restaurants)
Adrian
Avg 3.5
(4 restaurants)
Sandusky
Avg 4.6
(9 restaurants)
Louisville
Avg 4.4
(328 restaurants)
New Orleans
Avg 4.5
(298 restaurants)
Austin
Avg 4.4
(976 restaurants)
Charlotte
Avg 4.5
(439 restaurants)
Grand Rapids
Avg 4.5
(148 restaurants)
Cincinnati
Avg 4.5
(311 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston