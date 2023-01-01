Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Greek salad in Wyandotte

Wyandotte restaurants
Wyandotte restaurants that serve greek salad

Item pic

 

JJ's Pizza - 1952 Ford Avenue

1952 Ford Avenue, Wyandotte

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Griffin's Greek Salad Large$10.00
Griffin's Greek Salad Small$7.00
More about JJ's Pizza - 1952 Ford Avenue
Restaurant banner

 

Pizza King - Wyandotte -

1231 Fort Street, Wyandotte

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Greek Salad$0.00
More about Pizza King - Wyandotte -

