Grilled chicken in Wyandotte

Wyandotte restaurants
Wyandotte restaurants that serve grilled chicken

1952 Ford Avenue - JJ's Pizza

1952 Ford Avenue, Wyandotte

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Grilled/ Crispy Chicken Salad Large$10.00
Fresh Romaine, Tomatoes, Pepper Rings, Cheese, Choice Of
Grilled Or Crispy Chicken
Grilled/ Crispy Chicken Salad Small$7.00
Fresh Romaine, Tomatoes, Pepper Rings, Cheese, Choice Of
Grilled Or Crispy Chicken
More about 1952 Ford Avenue - JJ's Pizza
GRILL

Whiskeys On the Water -

2903 biddle, Wyandotte

Avg 4.5 (1508 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Kids Grilled Chicken$6.00
More about Whiskeys On the Water -
MT’s Pizza King - MT’s Pizza King

1231 Fort Street, Wyandotte

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Grilled Chicken Club Sub$0.00
Marinated and grilled chicken tenderloin, applewood smoked bacon, ham, shrettuce, tomato, and Duke’s Mayo on a fresh baked sub bun.
More about MT’s Pizza King - MT’s Pizza King

