Italian subs in Wyandotte

Wyandotte restaurants
Wyandotte restaurants that serve italian subs

1952 Ford Avenue - JJ's Pizza

1952 Ford Avenue, Wyandotte

TakeoutDelivery
The Detail Shop/ 12" Italian Sub$10.00
Ham, Salami, Provolone Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato
& Dressing
More about 1952 Ford Avenue - JJ's Pizza
MT’s Pizza King - MT’s Pizza King

1231 Fort Street, Wyandotte

TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
The Italian Gourmet Sub$0.00
Smoked Ham, Genoa Salami, Capicola, and Margherita Pepperoni with High Five Italian, Lettuce, Tomato, Red Onion and Provolone on a fresh baked bun. Served your choice of hot or cold.
More about MT’s Pizza King - MT’s Pizza King

