Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Pies in Wyandotte

Go
Wyandotte restaurants
Toast

Wyandotte restaurants that serve pies

Item pic

 

JJ's Pizza - 1952 Ford Avenue

1952 Ford Avenue, Wyandotte

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Reese's Peanut Butter Pie$7.50
More about JJ's Pizza - 1952 Ford Avenue
Banner pic

 

Pizza King & Beefy Bird - PIzza King & Beefy Bird

1231 Fort Street, Wyandotte

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Medium Old World Pie$14.99
Small Fire Pie$9.99
Large Margherita Pie$14.00
More about Pizza King & Beefy Bird - PIzza King & Beefy Bird
Major Biddles image

SEAFOOD

Major Biddles

930 Biddle Ave, Wyandotte

Avg 4.5 (735 reviews)
Takeout
Key Lime Pie$6.00
More about Major Biddles
Restaurant banner

PIZZA

Frank's Pizza

3144 Biddle, Wyandotte

Avg 3 (94 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Large Detroit Prosciutto Pie$28.00
Gorgonzola, Fig, Prosciutto, Parmesan, Balsamic Glaze
Large The Biddle Pie DETROIT$22.00
Pepperoni, Pineapple, Jalapeno
Small Prosciutto Pie DETROIT$15.00
Gorgonzola, Fig, Prosciutto, Parmesan, Balsamic Glaze
More about Frank's Pizza

Browse other tasty dishes in Wyandotte

Chicken Salad

Pepperoni Rolls

Crispy Chicken

Chicken Tenders

Fried Chicken Salad

Tacos

Mac And Cheese

Antipasto Salad

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Wyandotte to explore

Downriver

Avg 4 (7 restaurants)
Map

More near Wyandotte to explore

Detroit

Avg 4.4 (182 restaurants)

Dearborn

Avg 4.4 (54 restaurants)

Ferndale

Avg 4.3 (23 restaurants)

Trenton

Avg 4.5 (15 restaurants)

Dearborn Heights

Avg 4.5 (14 restaurants)

Taylor

Avg 4.1 (9 restaurants)

Garden City

Avg 4.1 (6 restaurants)

Westland

Avg 3.5 (5 restaurants)

Redford

Avg 2 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Detroit

Avg 4.4 (182 restaurants)

Ann Arbor

Avg 4.4 (105 restaurants)

Toledo

Avg 4.3 (52 restaurants)

Port Clinton

Avg 4.5 (14 restaurants)

Adrian

Avg 3.5 (4 restaurants)

Sandusky

Avg 4.6 (11 restaurants)

Louisville

Avg 4.4 (358 restaurants)

New Orleans

Avg 4.5 (317 restaurants)

Austin

Avg 4.4 (1037 restaurants)

Charlotte

Avg 4.5 (475 restaurants)

Grand Rapids

Avg 4.5 (155 restaurants)

Cincinnati

Avg 4.5 (342 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston