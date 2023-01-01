Pies in Wyandotte
Wyandotte restaurants that serve pies
JJ's Pizza - 1952 Ford Avenue
1952 Ford Avenue, Wyandotte
|Reese's Peanut Butter Pie
|$7.50
Pizza King & Beefy Bird - PIzza King & Beefy Bird
1231 Fort Street, Wyandotte
|Medium Old World Pie
|$14.99
|Small Fire Pie
|$9.99
|Large Margherita Pie
|$14.00
PIZZA
Frank's Pizza
3144 Biddle, Wyandotte
|Large Detroit Prosciutto Pie
|$28.00
Gorgonzola, Fig, Prosciutto, Parmesan, Balsamic Glaze
|Large The Biddle Pie DETROIT
|$22.00
Pepperoni, Pineapple, Jalapeno
|Small Prosciutto Pie DETROIT
|$15.00
Gorgonzola, Fig, Prosciutto, Parmesan, Balsamic Glaze