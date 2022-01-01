Downriver bars & lounges you'll love

Go
Downriver restaurants
Toast

Must-try bars & lounges in Downriver

The Waterfront Restaurant & Lounge image

SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

The Waterfront Restaurant & Lounge

507 BIDDLE AVE, wyandotte

Avg 3.2 (331 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Mahi Mahi$25.00
Cajun crusted with pineapple salsa
Calamari$14.00
Casian dusted and sauteed with garlic red onion tomato and parmesan
Turkey Bacon Club Wrap$14.00
Bacon, lettuce, tomato and Mayo. Add cheese $1.50
More about The Waterfront Restaurant & Lounge
Whiskeys On the Water image

GRILL

Whiskeys On the Water

2903 biddle, Wyandotte

Avg 4.5 (1508 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Pretzel Bites$10.00
Steak Bites$14.00
Whiskeys California Chicken Club$14.00
More about Whiskeys On the Water
Major Biddles image

SEAFOOD

Major Biddles

930 Biddle Ave, Wyandotte

Avg 4.5 (735 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
John's Jameson Cheeseburger$15.00
KIDS - Chicken Tenders
Whole Hog$15.00
More about Major Biddles
Magdaleno Italian Ristorante image

 

Magdaleno Italian Ristorante

152 Elm Street, Wyandotte

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Cavatelli Funghi$13.00
House-made pasta tossed with porcini & wild mushroom ragu
Grilled Lamb Chops$22.00
Tender lamb chops seasoned and grilled to perfection
Bruschetta$11.00
Grilled garlic bread with olive oil, tomatoes, fresh basil & parmigiano
More about Magdaleno Italian Ristorante

Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in Downriver

Chicken Tenders

Mac And Cheese

Pretzels

Map

More popular cities to explore

Detroit

Avg 4.4 (88 restaurants)

Ann Arbor

Avg 4.4 (60 restaurants)

Toledo

Avg 4.3 (29 restaurants)

Port Clinton

Avg 4.5 (3 restaurants)

Adrian

Avg 4.2 (4 restaurants)

Sandusky

Avg 4.6 (5 restaurants)

Atlanta

Avg 4.4 (396 restaurants)

Chicago

Avg 4.4 (969 restaurants)

Phoenix

Avg 4.4 (188 restaurants)

Denver

Avg 4.4 (419 restaurants)

Cincinnati

Avg 4.5 (203 restaurants)

Pittsburgh

Avg 4.4 (196 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston