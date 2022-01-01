Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Chicken piccata in
Downriver
/
Wyandotte
/
Downriver
/
Chicken Piccata
Downriver restaurants that serve chicken piccata
GRILL
Whiskeys On the Water
2903 biddle, Wyandotte
Avg 4.5
(1508 reviews)
Chicken Piccata
$21.00
More about Whiskeys On the Water
Magdaleno Italian Ristorante
152 Elm Street, Wyandotte
No reviews yet
Chicken Piccata
$13.00
Tender chicken breast with lemon, artichokes & white wine sauce
More about Magdaleno Italian Ristorante
