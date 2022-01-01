Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Cookies in
Downriver
/
Wyandotte
/
Downriver
/
Cookies
Downriver restaurants that serve cookies
GRILL
Whiskeys On the Water
2903 biddle, Wyandotte
Avg 4.5
(1508 reviews)
Skillet Cookie
$6.00
More about Whiskeys On the Water
SEAFOOD
Major Biddles
930 Biddle Ave, Wyandotte
Avg 4.5
(735 reviews)
Skillet Chocolate Chip Cookie
$6.00
More about Major Biddles
