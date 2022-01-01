Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Cookies in Downriver

Go
Downriver restaurants
Toast

Downriver restaurants that serve cookies

Whiskeys On the Water image

GRILL

Whiskeys On the Water

2903 biddle, Wyandotte

Avg 4.5 (1508 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Skillet Cookie$6.00
More about Whiskeys On the Water
Major Biddles image

SEAFOOD

Major Biddles

930 Biddle Ave, Wyandotte

Avg 4.5 (735 reviews)
Takeout
Skillet Chocolate Chip Cookie$6.00
More about Major Biddles

Browse other tasty dishes in Downriver

Shrimp Scampi

Chicken Tenders

Mac And Cheese

Cake

Cannolis

Chicken Parmesan

Pies

Cheesecake

Map

More popular cities to explore

Detroit

Avg 4.4 (114 restaurants)

Ann Arbor

Avg 4.5 (87 restaurants)

Toledo

Avg 4.3 (45 restaurants)

Port Clinton

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

Adrian

Avg 4.2 (4 restaurants)

Sandusky

Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)

Atlanta

Avg 4.4 (519 restaurants)

Chicago

Avg 4.4 (1315 restaurants)

Phoenix

Avg 4.4 (265 restaurants)

Denver

Avg 4.4 (543 restaurants)

Cincinnati

Avg 4.5 (264 restaurants)

Pittsburgh

Avg 4.4 (221 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston