Avocado toast in Wyckoff

Wyckoff restaurants
Wyckoff restaurants that serve avocado toast

Avocado Toast w/ Poached Egg image

Willow and Whisk

319 Franklin Ave, Unit 114, Wyckoff

Avg 4.6 (8 reviews)
Avocado Toast w/ Poached Egg$14.00
Poached egg, pickled red onion, grape tomatoes, rustic bread. Served with a side of maple-dijon greens
Cherry Blossom Cafe

319 Franklin Ave, Wyckoff

No reviews yet
AVOCADO TOAST$9.99
Organic avocado, organic cucumber, organic radishes, organic sprouts, organic red pepper flakes, organic lemon squeeze, organic olive oil, sea salt on Hudson BreadTM sourdough bread. Gluten free option available.
