Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Calamari in
Wyckoff
/
Wyckoff
/
Calamari
Wyckoff restaurants that serve calamari
Cafe Amici
315 Franklin Ave, Wyckoff
No reviews yet
Calamari
$18.00
Marinara, ginger sauce, fresh lemon
More about Cafe Amici
Wyckoff Thai
314 Franklin Ave, Wyckoff
No reviews yet
Calamari
$10.00
Fried calamari served with sweet chili sauce.
More about Wyckoff Thai
Browse other tasty dishes in Wyckoff
Hummus
Prosciutto
Salmon
Paninis
Chicken Salad
Avocado Toast
Chicken Sandwiches
Cobb Salad
More near Wyckoff to explore
Paterson
Avg 4.2
(28 restaurants)
Wayne
Avg 4.6
(17 restaurants)
Paramus
Avg 3.9
(17 restaurants)
Westwood
Avg 4.1
(13 restaurants)
Ridgewood
Avg 4.8
(10 restaurants)
Fair Lawn
Avg 4.7
(9 restaurants)
Hawthorne
No reviews yet
Ramsey
Avg 4.6
(5 restaurants)
Mahwah
Avg 4.7
(4 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
New York
Avg 4.3
(2486 restaurants)
Bridgeport
Avg 4.4
(17 restaurants)
Trenton
Avg 4.5
(43 restaurants)
Kingston
Avg 4.5
(29 restaurants)
New Haven
Avg 4.4
(68 restaurants)
Allentown
Avg 4.6
(78 restaurants)
Detroit
Avg 4.4
(221 restaurants)
Washington
Avg 4.4
(947 restaurants)
Oklahoma City
Avg 4.4
(218 restaurants)
Jacksonville
Avg 4.5
(204 restaurants)
Charlotte
Avg 4.4
(564 restaurants)
Denver
Avg 4.4
(779 restaurants)
© 2024 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston