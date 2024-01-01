Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Calamari in Wyckoff

Wyckoff restaurants
Wyckoff restaurants that serve calamari

Cafe Amici

315 Franklin Ave, Wyckoff

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Calamari$18.00
Marinara, ginger sauce, fresh lemon
More about Cafe Amici
Wyckoff Thai

314 Franklin Ave, Wyckoff

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Calamari$10.00
Fried calamari served with sweet chili sauce.
More about Wyckoff Thai

