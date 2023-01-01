Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Prosciutto in
Wyckoff
/
Wyckoff
/
Prosciutto
Wyckoff restaurants that serve prosciutto
SANDWICHES
Willow and Whisk
319 Franklin Ave, Unit 114, Wyckoff
Avg 4.6
(8 reviews)
Side Prosciutto di Parma
$6.00
Prosciutto Panini
$17.00
More about Willow and Whisk
Cafe Amici
315 Franklin Ave, Wyckoff
No reviews yet
Prosciutto Pizza
$18.00
Mozzarella, tomato, arugula, balsamic
More about Cafe Amici
Browse other tasty dishes in Wyckoff
French Fries
Hummus
Chicken Salad
Chicken Sandwiches
Grilled Chicken
Salmon
More near Wyckoff to explore
Paterson
Avg 4.3
(23 restaurants)
Paramus
Avg 4.1
(15 restaurants)
Wayne
Avg 4.6
(10 restaurants)
Fair Lawn
Avg 4.7
(9 restaurants)
Westwood
Avg 4.1
(9 restaurants)
Ridgewood
Avg 4.9
(8 restaurants)
Hawthorne
Avg 4.4
(7 restaurants)
Ramsey
Avg 4.6
(5 restaurants)
Mahwah
Avg 4.7
(3 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
New York
Avg 4.3
(2142 restaurants)
Bridgeport
Avg 4.4
(11 restaurants)
Trenton
Avg 4.5
(34 restaurants)
Kingston
Avg 4.5
(16 restaurants)
New Haven
Avg 4.4
(69 restaurants)
Allentown
Avg 4.6
(65 restaurants)
Detroit
Avg 4.4
(179 restaurants)
Washington
Avg 4.4
(859 restaurants)
Oklahoma City
Avg 4.5
(175 restaurants)
Jacksonville
Avg 4.5
(158 restaurants)
Charlotte
Avg 4.5
(474 restaurants)
Denver
Avg 4.4
(700 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston