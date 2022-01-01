Go
Wye Hill Kitchen & Brewing

Righteously good People. Plates. and Pours.
SANDWICHES • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

201 S Boylan Ave • $$

Avg 4.5 (226 reviews)

Popular Items

Dill Pickle Pimento Cheese$8.75
Brussels Sprouts$13.75
fried brussels sprouts, fromage blanc, maple-mustard, everything bagel seasoning, dill
Pan Seared Salmon$19.75
Burger of the Week$15.75
Farmer's Burger$13.75
1/3 lb burger, cheddar, heirloom tomato, lettuce, scallion ranch
--------------
Pairs with Seven Hour Sax Solo - Session IPA
--------------
Falafel Waffle$15.75
mixed salad, tahini vinaigrette, beet hummus, roasted za’atar chickpeas V Gf
----------------
Pairs with Pineapples Have Eyes
----------------
Fun to say, tasty to eat. We soak, grind, and season chickpeas, bind it with chickpea flour, and throw it in a waffle iron to crispy perfection. Served with a big salad on top, complete with cucumbers, tomatoes, pickled onions, roasted chickpeas, and a tahini vinaigrette, and dotted with our vibrant beet hummus.
Choc Mousse$7.75
Red velvet cake, cream cheese frosting
Deviled Eggs (3pcs)$5.75
country ham, sweet potato, dill, horseradish | GF
----------
- A must for the table -
For our take on deviled eggs, we dice and roast sweet potatoes before whipping them directly into our egg stuffing with horseradish, mustard, and house-blended spices. They are then topped with savory chopped country ham and a fresh frond of dill.
Fries$6.75
Attributes and Amenities

Upscale
Intimate
Casual
Formal
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Wi-Fi
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Solo Dining
Seating
Reservations
Bike Parking
Delivery
Curbside Pickup
Pet Friendly
Parking
Online Ordering
TV
Cryptocurrency
Contactless Delivery
Fast Service
Catering
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

201 S Boylan Ave

Raleigh NC

Sunday9:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:59 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:59 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:59 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:59 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:59 pm
Saturday9:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

