The Wylder

PIZZA • SALADS

501 W Broad St • $$

Avg 4.7 (926 reviews)

Popular Items

Margherita Pizza$15.00
red sauce/mozzarella/basil/evoo
Seasonal Sangria$9.00
Photosynthesis$12.00
miles gin/elderflower/basil simple/lime/cucumber/mint
Surf Trip$12.00
El Jimador, triple sec, passionfruit/serrano simple
Lasagna$18.00
Secret family recipe
Tim Cruise$12.00
appleton rum/guava/pineapple/lime/avocado orgeat
True Grit$12.00
kentucky bourbon/chili flake/lemon/honey
Ryes & Shine$12.00
rittenhouse rye/luxardo aperitivo/fernet leopold/coffee-pecan bitters
Seedy Neighborhood$12.00
400 conjejos mezcal/watermelon/luxardo apertivo/salt/pepper
Wyld Night In + Cocktails$55.00
Pizza/ Veggie/ Salad/2 House Cocktails
Casual
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Table Service
Online Ordering
TV
Seating
Bike Parking
Delivery
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

501 W Broad St

Boise ID

Sunday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
