Wylie restaurants you'll love

SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Fish N Tails Oyster Bar
330 State HWY 78, Wylie
|Tilapia Trio
|$14.95
Grilled Tilapia, 2 jumbo shrimp, topped with sautéed crab meat in lemon butter caper sauce. Comes with rice & veggies.
|Salmon
|$14.95
8 oz Atlantic Salmon seasoned to perfection. Served with rice & veggies.
|Shrimp Cocktail
|$8.95
Baby shrimp, secret juice, chopped tomatoes, red onions, avocado, cilantro, and lime wedge.
WRAPS • SALADS • RIBS • BBQ • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES
Bold BBQ Pit
114 North Ballard Avenue, Wylie
|Regular Family Pack
|$42.99
Feeds 2-4 people. Includes 1 1/2 lb. of meat (up to 2 kinds), and 2 family sides. Includes rolls, bbq sauce and sliced Pickles/Onions/Jalapenos.
|2 Meat Plate
|$14.00
Your choice of meats with 2 sides.
|Smoked Meat Tacos
|$3.00
Taco made with a cheese blend and your choice of meat. Toppings (on the side) include: pico, sour cream, and salsa.
Admiral's Cup
503 Stone Circle, Wylie