Wylie restaurants you'll love

Wylie restaurants
Cocktail
Bars & Lounges
Seafood
BBQ
Barbeque
Fish N Tails Oyster Bar image

SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Fish N Tails Oyster Bar

330 State HWY 78, Wylie

Avg 4.4 (527 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Tilapia Trio$14.95
Grilled Tilapia, 2 jumbo shrimp, topped with sautéed crab meat in lemon butter caper sauce. Comes with rice & veggies.
Salmon$14.95
8 oz Atlantic Salmon seasoned to perfection. Served with rice & veggies.
Shrimp Cocktail$8.95
Baby shrimp, secret juice, chopped tomatoes, red onions, avocado, cilantro, and lime wedge.
More about Fish N Tails Oyster Bar
Bold BBQ Pit image

WRAPS • SALADS • RIBS • BBQ • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES

Bold BBQ Pit

114 North Ballard Avenue, Wylie

Avg 4.3 (555 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Regular Family Pack$42.99
Feeds 2-4 people. Includes 1 1/2 lb. of meat (up to 2 kinds), and 2 family sides. Includes rolls, bbq sauce and sliced Pickles/Onions/Jalapenos.
2 Meat Plate$14.00
Your choice of meats with 2 sides.
Smoked Meat Tacos$3.00
Taco made with a cheese blend and your choice of meat. Toppings (on the side) include: pico, sour cream, and salsa.
More about Bold BBQ Pit
Admiral's Cup image

 

Admiral's Cup

503 Stone Circle, Wylie

No reviews yet
Takeout
More about Admiral's Cup

Chicken Tenders

