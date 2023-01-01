Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Enchiladas in Wylie

Wylie restaurants
Wylie restaurants that serve enchiladas

Taqueria Reinita

3985 Old Parker Rd, Wylie

Platillo De 3 Enchiladas$11.40
3 Enchiladas Verdes or Red made of tortillas, sauce, and covered with cheese. Enchiladas verdes feature a delicious green salsa made from tomatillos and other ingredients, topped with sour cream, lettuce, queso fresco and tomato. Served with rice and beans.
The Taco Joint - Wylie

2588 W FM 544 #300, Wylie TX 75098, Wylie

Kids Enchilada$5.99
One cheese enchilada topped with queso.
Early Bird Enchiladas$9.29
Two flour tortillas filled with scrambled eggs, bacon, spicy pork, fresh jalapenos, mixed cheese and queso. Then smothered with queso and garnished with our XXX sauce. Served with refried beans and potatoes.
Wednesday - Sour Cream Chicken Enchiladas$10.49
Two chicken enchiladas topped with our mighty fine sour cream sauce, served with rice and refried beans.
