Fish tacos in Wylie

The Taco Joint - Wylie
2588 W FM 544 #300, Wylie TX 75098, Wylie
|Grilled fish taco
|$4.69
Seasoned grilled cod topped with salad mix and wrapped in a flour tortilla.
SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Fish N Tails Oyster Bar Wylie
330 State HWY 78, Wylie
|Single Fish Taco
|$3.50
|Fish Tacos
|$10.95
3 Tilapia Tacos wrapped in white corn tortillas, topped with cabbage mix & avocado. Served with rice & veggies. Comes with orange salsa.