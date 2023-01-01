Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Tuna salad in Wylie

Wylie restaurants
Wylie restaurants that serve tuna salad

Fish N Tails Oyster Bar image

SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Fish N Tails Oyster Bar Wylie

330 State HWY 78, Wylie

Avg 4.4 (527 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Tuna Salad$14.95
4 oz grilled Yellowfin Tuna atop green leaf lettuce, sliced tomato, onions, cucumber, avocado, and parmesan cheese.
More about Fish N Tails Oyster Bar Wylie
Country Club Cafe

2260 Country Club Rd, #105, St Paul

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Tuna Salad Stuffed Avocado$9.99
A fresh combination of our salad mix, tomatoes, cucumbers, mushrooms, black olives, onions and shredded cheese topped with bacon bits and croutons, topped with a scoop of our homemade chicken salad.
More about Country Club Cafe

