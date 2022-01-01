Go
WynBurg Cafe

We are a family-friendly restaurant that also provides extensive catering, take-out, and public & private party offerings. Our potato blanket omelets, chilaquiles, skirt steak, salads, and novelty pancakes are our specialties. However, all of our food is delicious, and our service is second to none!

306 E Rand Rd • $$

Avg 4.5 (311 reviews)

Popular Items

Banana Nutella crepes$10.75
3 crepes topped with sliced bananas and Nutella.
Hash browns$3.95
Denver Potato Blanket Omelet$12.45
Contains diced ham, onions, and green peppers, and American cheese.
2 eggs with bacon$9.45
Includes 2 strips of bacon.
Belgian Waffle$7.95
Denver omelet$12.25
Contains diced ham, onions, and green peppers, and American cheese.
Chilaquiles$11.25
Bacon (3 slices)$3.95
Kids Chocolate Chip Pancakes$6.55
Steak Potato Blanket Omelet$13.95
Contains skirt steak, onions, mushrooms, tomatoes, and monterey jack cheese.
Attributes and Amenities

Intimate
Casual
Reservations
Delivery
Curbside Pickup
Catering
Online Ordering
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

306 E Rand Rd

Arlington Heights IL

Sunday8:00 am - 2:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday8:00 am - 2:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 2:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 2:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 2:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 2:00 pm
