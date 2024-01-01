Wyndham Edmonton Hotel and Conference Centre Pub and Restaurant - 4440 Gateway Bvd NW
Open today 6:30 AM - 11:00 PM
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|6:30 am - 11:00 am, 11:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|6:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|6:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|6:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|6:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|6:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|6:30 am - 11:00 am, 11:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Location
4440 Gateway Bvd NW, Edmonton CN T6H 5C2
Gallery
Photos coming soon!
Similar restaurants in your area
La Prosciutteria - 10906 105 Avenue Northwest
No Reviews
10906 105 Avenue Northwest Edmonton, CN T5H 0L3
View restaurant
Hanjan Korean Restaurant Oliver - 10166 114 Street Northwest
No Reviews
10166 114 Street Northwest Edmonton, CN T5K 1R7
View restaurant