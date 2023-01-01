Go
A map showing the location of Wingdom Wings - BurlingtonView gallery

Wingdom Wings - Burlington

Open today 11:00 AM - 11:00 PM

review star

No reviews yet

1183 University Dr., Suite 101

Burlington, NC 27215

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

All hours

Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm

Location

1183 University Dr., Suite 101, Burlington NC 27215

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

Similar restaurants in your area

TMR-TickleMyRibs-Burlington
orange starNo Reviews
1183 UNIVERSITY DR STE 101 Burlington, NC 27215
View restaurantnext
California Burrito- Burlington
orange starNo Reviews
1409 University Dr Burlington, NC 27251
View restaurantnext
Tokyo Hibachi Cafe - 3729 S Church St, Unit 110
orange starNo Reviews
3729 South Church Street Burlington, NC 27215
View restaurantnext
Salvation Coffee Company
orange star4.7 • 306
3321 S Church St Burlington, NC 27215
View restaurantnext
Magerks Elon
orange starNo Reviews
138 W Lebanon Ave Elon College, NC 27244
View restaurantnext
Reno's Pizza & Italian Restaurant - Gibsonville
orange starNo Reviews
119 East Main Street Gibsonville, NC 27249
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Burlington

Burlington Beer Works
orange star4.8 • 1,425
103 East Front Street Burlington, NC 27215
View restaurantnext
Harrison's - Burlington
orange star4.3 • 402
2773 S Church St Burlington, NC 27215
View restaurantnext
Salvation Coffee Company
orange star4.7 • 306
3321 S Church St Burlington, NC 27215
View restaurantnext

Search popular restaurants

Map

More near Burlington

Greensboro

Avg 4.4 (83 restaurants)

Carrboro

Avg 4.3 (20 restaurants)

Chapel Hill

Avg 4.5 (58 restaurants)

Pittsboro

Avg 4.3 (5 restaurants)

Durham

Avg 4.4 (189 restaurants)

High Point

Avg 4.5 (23 restaurants)

Danville

No reviews yet

Asheboro

Avg 4.2 (5 restaurants)

Kernersville

Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Wingdom Wings - Burlington

orange starNo Reviews
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston