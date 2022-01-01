Go
Toast

Wyndridge Farm

Come in and enjoy!

FRENCH FRIES

885 S PLEASANT AVE • $$

Avg 4.2 (630 reviews)

Popular Items

FARMHOUSE BURGER$16.00
Pepper Jack Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Brioche Bun
BARBEQUE PULLED PORK$13.00
Smoked Pulled Pork, House Made BBQ, Wyndridge Slaw, Brioche Bun
Key Lime Ceesecake$7.00
KIDS MAC N CHZ$8.00
SIDE FRIES$5.00
WYNDRIDGE PIT BEEF$16.00
Cooper Cheese, Beer Cheese, Tiger Sauce, Crispy Onions, Pretzel Roll
COWBOY RUEBEN$18.00
House Smoked Brisket, 1000 Island, Swiss Cheese, Sauerkraut, Marble Rye
KIDS GRILLED CHEESE$9.00
SIDE SEASONAL VEGETABLES$6.00
SIDE MAC N CHZ$6.00
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Intimate
Groups
Wi-Fi
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Parking
Online Ordering
TV
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Catering
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

885 S PLEASANT AVE

DALLASTOWN PA

Sunday10:30 am - 8:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Wyndridge Taproom

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Primo Pizza by Ryan - York

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Albertos Pizza

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

South County Brewing

No reviews yet

Casual, inviting, but polished. Craft beer is our specialty but our food will leave you craving more.

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston