Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken sandwiches in Wynnewood

Go
Wynnewood restaurants
Toast

Wynnewood restaurants that serve chicken sandwiches

Banner pic

 

M2O Burgers and Salads

50 East Wynnewood Road, Wynnewood

No reviews yet
Takeout
Grilled Chicken Sandwich$7.55
More about M2O Burgers and Salads
Item pic

 

Sabrina's Cafe

50 E Wynnewood Road, Wynnewood

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Buffalo Chicken Sandwich$14.29
Buttermilk fried chicken, buffalo sauce, red onion, celery and carrot slaw with bleu cheese sauce. Served on a brioche bun.
Sabrina's Chicken Salad Sandwich$12.49
Sabrina's chicken salad served with Swiss cheese, red leaf lettuce and sliced tomato on an everything bagel. Served with your choice of side.
Mel's Chicken Cutlet Sandwich$14.59
Cornmeal crusted cutlet topped with sauteed spinach, red peppers, provolone cheese, red pepper aioli and marinated long hots, served on a Sarcone's roll.
More about Sabrina's Cafe

Browse other tasty dishes in Wynnewood

Chicken Tenders

Caesar Salad

Grilled Chicken

Cobb Salad

Map

More near Wynnewood to explore

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (510 restaurants)

Conshohocken

Avg 4.4 (16 restaurants)

Ardmore

Avg 3.9 (10 restaurants)

Havertown

Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)

Bryn Mawr

Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)

Bala Cynwyd

Avg 4.3 (5 restaurants)

Broomall

Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)

Drexel Hill

Avg 4.3 (3 restaurants)

Clifton Heights

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (510 restaurants)

Trenton

Avg 4.5 (26 restaurants)

Vineland

Avg 4.8 (7 restaurants)

Reading

Avg 4.5 (33 restaurants)

Allentown

Avg 4.6 (42 restaurants)

Lancaster

Avg 4.6 (61 restaurants)

Tampa

Avg 4.3 (273 restaurants)

New York

Avg 4.3 (1577 restaurants)

Buffalo

Avg 4.4 (214 restaurants)

Miami

Avg 4.3 (846 restaurants)

Greenville

Avg 4.5 (56 restaurants)

Providence

Avg 4.5 (98 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston