Tacos in Wyoming

Wolverine Tacos
1740 44th St. SW Suite 1A, Wyoming
|The Cheeseburger Taco
|$3.50
beef brisket or vegan chorizo - shredded cabbage - local white cheddar - tomatoes - special sauce - house-made pickles - flour tortilla (can be dairy free by omitting cheddar - can be gluten friendly by substituting corn tortilla)
|Texas Crispy Taco
|$3.50
choice of beef brisket, chicken, spicy pork or vegan chorizo - shredded napa cabbage - local white cheddar - tomatoes - hot sauce - housemade crispy tortilla (gluten friendly - can be dairy free by omitting cheese- can be vegetarian/vegan depending on protein choice)
|Save a Turkey, Eat a Taco
|$3.50
*Holiday Feature* Marinated chicken, whipped sweet potatoes, white cheddar sauce and crispy brussels sprouts on a flour tortilla