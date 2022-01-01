Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Tacos in Wyoming

Wyoming restaurants
Wyoming restaurants that serve tacos

Wolverine Tacos image

 

Wolverine Tacos

1740 44th St. SW Suite 1A, Wyoming

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
The Cheeseburger Taco$3.50
beef brisket or vegan chorizo - shredded cabbage - local white cheddar - tomatoes - special sauce - house-made pickles - flour tortilla (can be dairy free by omitting cheddar - can be gluten friendly by substituting corn tortilla)
Texas Crispy Taco$3.50
choice of beef brisket, chicken, spicy pork or vegan chorizo - shredded napa cabbage - local white cheddar - tomatoes - hot sauce - housemade crispy tortilla (gluten friendly - can be dairy free by omitting cheese- can be vegetarian/vegan depending on protein choice)
Save a Turkey, Eat a Taco$3.50
*Holiday Feature* Marinated chicken, whipped sweet potatoes, white cheddar sauce and crispy brussels sprouts on a flour tortilla
More about Wolverine Tacos
Blue Chip Food Truck image

 

Blue Chip Food Truck

1355 Judd Avenue Southwest, Wyoming

No reviews yet
Takeout
Walking Taco$8.49
Large 3.5oz bag of Fritos chips loaded with seasoned beef, lettuce, queso, shredded cheese
(3.5x larger than typical walking taco)
More about Blue Chip Food Truck

