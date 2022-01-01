Wyoming Rib & Chop House

Go
2721 S. Douglas Hwy

Popular Items

Kids Chicken Fingers$6.95
2 pieces of chicken tenderloin battered and fried. Served with French fries
Chicken Fried Steak$19.95
8 oz of tender beef fried traditionally and served with country gravy and mashed potatoes.
Charbroiled Chicken$17.95
10-ounce chicken breast marinated twice then grilled. Served over fresh sautéed spinach and mashed potatoes
Chicken Fingers$13.95
4 large chicken tenders deep fried in our hand-mixed batter. Served over fries with a side of honey mustard. Other sauces (Buffalo style) available upon request
Hand-Cut Ribeye$44.95
15-16 ounce CAB ribeye steak. Our most popular and flavorful steak. Topped with an ounce of butter.
Baseball Cut Top Sirloin 10 oz$29.95
10 ounces of aged Angus beef –A true meat lover’s favorite! all cut sirloin. Topped with a half ounce of butter
2 Outa 3$9.95
Choose a combination of any of these two favorites: soup, salad, or potato
Whole Rack$29.95
Our award winning Baby Back Ribs are marinated for 24 hours in our secret seasoning, slow cooked in a special oven, then finished on the grill and glazed with BBQ sauce
Chop House Caesar - Steak Salad$17.95
A huge portion of freshly cut romaine, grilled red onions, bacon pieces, freshly made croutons, parmesan cheese and our secret Caesar dressing tossed together. Topped with 6-oz. of sliced top sirloin then drizzled with a balsamic reduction
Cheeseburger$14.95
1/2 pound of fresh ground round topped with cheddar cheese or blue cheese crumbles.
Location

2721 S. Douglas Hwy

Gillette WY

Sunday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
