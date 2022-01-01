Juice & Smoothies
Wysiwyg Juice Co.
Open today 11:00 AM - 12:00 AM
No reviews yet
130 Lake ave north suite #2
Spicer, MN 56288
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|10:30 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Friday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Saturday
|10:30 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info
Location
130 Lake ave north suite #2, Spicer MN 56288
Loading...