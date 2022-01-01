Wythe Hotel Events

16 Handles

No reviews yet

Located in the heart of Williamsburg, near The Meatball Shop and The Charleston, 16 Handles Williamsburg is the perfect spot to satisfy your sweet tooth. Enjoy a DIY frozen yogurt sundae, or pick from our delicious menu of artisanal fruit smoothies. 16 Handles Williamsburg has also partnered with T-Swirl Crêpe to bring their delicious crêpes back to Williamsburg! Choose from frozen yogurt, ice cream, crêpes, smoothies, and our 50+ toppings to craft your ultimate dessert creation.

