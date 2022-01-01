X2O
Come in and enjoy!
71 Water Grant Street
Popular Items
Location
71 Water Grant Street
Yonkers NY
|Sunday
|12:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Thursday
|4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Friday
|12:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Saturday
|4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
TaqueRio
Now Officially Open!!
Yonkers Brewing Co.
Located in downtown Yonkers, they want the brewery environment and culture to reflect how they see their hometown and they want it to be a place where the community can come together in a lively environment to celebrate what this city has to offer – culture, entertainment, history and now good beer.
Guapo Restaurant
Come on in and enjoy!
El Calvario
Come in and enjoy!