Go
Toast

X2O

Come in and enjoy!

71 Water Grant Street

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Entree-Salmon$36.00
Miso Glazed Salmon
With Orzo and Mushroom Ragout
Main-Scallops$30.00
Seared Maine Scallops with Cauliflower Puree, Broccoli Rabe Confetti & Roasted Mushrooms
App-Mushroom Ravioli$12.00
Short Rib & Foie Gras Ravioli with Truffle Butter
Entree-Braised Short Ribs$40.00
Braised Short Ribs of Beef with Truffle Potatoes & Roasted Cauliflower
Family-Chicken$45.00
Whole Roasted Chicken with Herbs
Served with Risotto & Vegetable Medley
Salad--Caesar$16.00
Serves Four People
Sushi-Inside out Spicy Tuna Roll with Avocado$16.00
Entree-Jumbo Shrimp$38.00
Jumbo Shrimp with Herb Butter,
Basmati Rice & Vegetables
Coconut Shrimp--DZ$30.00
1 Dozen of our Famous Coconut Shrimp
Served with a Mustard Dipping Sauce
Entree-Cowboy Ribeye for 2$96.00
Aged and Grilled 40 oz Cowboy Ribeye with Brown Sugar and Cayenne Crust,
Gratin Potatoes, Creamed Spinach
and Sauce Bearnaise
(This is the steak that Peter Kelly
Slayed Bobby Flay on Iron Chef)
See full menu

Location

71 Water Grant Street

Yonkers NY

Sunday12:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Friday12:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Saturday4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

TaqueRio

No reviews yet

Now Officially Open!!

Yonkers Brewing Co.

No reviews yet

Located in downtown Yonkers, they want the brewery environment and culture to reflect how they see their hometown and they want it to be a place where the community can come together in a lively environment to celebrate what this city has to offer – culture, entertainment, history and now good beer.

Guapo Restaurant

No reviews yet

Come on in and enjoy!

El Calvario

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston