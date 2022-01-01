Go
Toast

Xecora

Artisanal Eatery - Handcrafted Mexican Food

5072 Lankershim Boulevard

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Diet Coke$2.00
Sprite$2.00
Kesabirria Burrito$8.00
marinated beef, melted cheese, onion, cilantro
Soyrizo Burrito$8.00
soy chorizo, onions and cilantro *vegan
Volcan Taco$6.00
charbroiled crispy tortilla with melted cheese, onions, cilantro
Michelada Sparkling Water$6.00
Agua Frescas
choice of pineapple, guava, horchata, cucumber limeade
Asada Burrito$8.00
premium beef, onions, cilantro
Shrimp Turnovers Appetizer$12.00
stuffed wiht shrimp & cheese
Pastor Taco$5.00
marinated pork, pineapple, onions, cilantro
See full menu

Location

5072 Lankershim Boulevard

North Hollywood CA

Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

THE FAT DOG

No reviews yet

Craft Beer, Wine, Cocktails, and Good Eats!
We are excited to be reopened for dine-in. At that time, we will also offer our contactless takeout services, with both food and drinks to-go for pick up or for delivery. Hours will be 4–9:30PM Mon—Fri.
Noon—9:30 PM Sat & Sun.
For more info visit https://thefatdogla.com or follow us @thefatdogla 🐾

Brews Brothers

No reviews yet

Come on in and enjoy!

The 513

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Eat NOHO

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston