Xengo Restaurant
Marietta, Ga
3162 Johnson Ferry Rd #420
Popular Items
Location
3162 Johnson Ferry Rd #420
Marietta GA
|Sunday
|4:00 pm - 9:15 pm
|Monday
|4:00 pm - 9:45 pm
|Tuesday
|4:00 pm - 9:45 pm
|Wednesday
|4:00 pm - 9:45 pm
|Thursday
|4:00 pm - 9:45 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 10:15 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 10:15 pm
Nearby restaurants
Eggs Up Grill
Come on in and enjoy!
Aspens Signature Steaks
Come in and enjoy!
The Roswell Garden
Bar, Food and Fun
Come in and enjoy!
Alessio's Restaurant & Pizzeria - Roswell
Neighborhood Italian restaurant and NY style pizzeria. We offer dine in, takeout and delivery. Come in and enjoy!