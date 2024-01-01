Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Pies in
Xenia
/
Xenia
/
Pies
Xenia restaurants that serve pies
Tudor's Biscuit World- Xenia - 810 W. Second Street
810 W. Second Street, Xenia
No reviews yet
APPLE PIE
$3.49
More about Tudor's Biscuit World- Xenia - 810 W. Second Street
Kava Haus Xenia
29 East Main Street, Xenia
No reviews yet
Key Lime Pie
$4.25
Banana Cream Pie
$4.25
More about Kava Haus Xenia
