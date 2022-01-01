Go
Come in and enjoy!At Xertz Coffee, our mission is to provide quality, service and flexibility to San Angelo, Tx. We are a drive thru coffee shop delivering you easy access to the best coffee in the Concho Valley. When you try our coffee, perhaps you too will xertz.* We reward loyalty and make life easier for our customers on the go. We hope Xertz Coffee provides convenience and joy to your life!

2351 Sunset Dr

Popular Items

Iced Bourbon Caramel Sweet Cream Cold Brew$0.75
Not the bourbon you're thinking of. Our house made cold brew mixed with bourbon caramel syrup and topped with our house made vanilla sweet cream.
Thai Tea Smoothie
Thai Tea is an amazing blend of ceylon tea, milk, and sugar. This bright orange smoothie pairs so well with boba too, preferably tapioca!
Hot White Mocha$0.50
It’s a mocha but made with our rich and buttery white chocolate flavoring! Served with 1 shot in the 12oz, 2 shots in the 16oz, 2 shots in the 20oz, and 3 shots in the 24oz.
Hot Caramel Macchiato
At the bigger chain coffee shops, a caramel macchiato consists of vanilla flavored steamed milk layered with espresso and topped with a caramel drizzle. Served with 1 shot in the 12oz, 2 shots in the 16oz, 2 shots in the 20oz, and 3 shots in the 24oz.
Iced Matcha Tea Latte$0.75
Real japanese matcha blended with cold milk giving a distinctively grain undertone with creamy vanilla.
Hot Chai Tea Latte$0.50
An exotic blend of black tea, honey, steeped with cinnamon and steamed milk. Try it with espresso shots!
Iced Coffee
Our house blend is a creamery with hints of caramel and hazelnut making it flavorful.
Xertz Premium Coffee
It’s a premium. Our house blend is a creamery with hints of caramel and hazelnut making it flavorful.
Hot Latte
Espresso mixed with steamed milk latter with a light layer of foam. Served with 1 shot in the 12oz, 2 shots in the 16oz, 2 shots in the 20oz, and 3 shots in the 24oz.
Bacon, Egg, & Cheese Croissant Sandwich$5.00
Location

2351 Sunset Dr

San Angelo TX

Sunday12:00 am - 8:00 pm
Monday12:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday12:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday12:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday12:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday12:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday12:00 am - 8:00 pm
