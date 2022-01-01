Go
Xi'An Rougamo姑娘手西安小吃

417 Washington Street

Popular Items

N3. Beef Stew Noodle Soup红烧牛肉面/粉$11.95
R2.King Rougamo牛魔王$6.49
C3. Beef with Pickle Noodle Soup + Pork Stew Rougamo老坛酸菜牛肉面/粉 + 西安肉夹馍$15.99
R1.Pork Stew Rougamo腊汁猪肉馍$5.99
N8. Tomato & Egg Hand-pulled Noodle番茄鸡蛋面$8.95
N11. Dumpling Hot & Sour Soup酸汤水饺$8.95
Xi'an Cold Skin Liangpi (V) (GF)凉皮$9.95
C6. Mount Qi Pork Noodle Soup + Pork Stew Rougamo岐山哨子面 + 西安肉夹馍$15.99
Mouthwatering Chicken w/Chili Sauce口水鸡$8.95
Shredded Potatoes Rougamo酸辣土豆丝夹馍$4.49
Location

417 Washington Street

Boston MA

Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 pm
