Go
Toast

Xiao Bao - Charlotte

Asian comfort food, good for your tummy !

1115 n brevard st

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Side of Seasoned Rice$4.00
side of jasmine rice with sweet soy and furikake
KFC Sando$10.00
Korean Fried Chicken sandwich with gochujang glaze on brioche bun
not gluten free
Vegan Okonomiyaki$12.50
Vegan version of our Japanese cabbage pancake that we learned while farming in japan. Topped with vegan mayo, hot sauce, sweet soy and furikake seasoning,
no modifications.
Cheerwine$3.10
Cheerwine cola.
Sprite$3.10
Sparkling lemon lime beverage
Fried Brussels$7.50
Fried Brussels Sprouts in a delicious garlic chili vinegar sauce
Pad Kra Pow (gluten free)$15.00
Gluten free version of Pad Kra - thai beef and basil stir fry with garlic chili and green beans over rice with sunny side egg
can be made without egg otherwise no modifications
Okonomiyaki$12.00
Japanese Cabbage Pancake in a style we learned while farming. Mayo, furikake rice seasoning, hot sauce and sweet soy.
options to add - egg, pork candy, bacon and katsuo
no modifications.
Bottled Water$2.10
bottled water.
Coca-Cola$3.10
Coca-cola classic
See full menu

Location

1115 n brevard st

charlotte NC

Sunday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

The Dumpling Lady

No reviews yet

The Dumpling Lady @ Optimist Hall

El Thrifty CLT

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!!

Botiwalla - Optimist Hall

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Harriet's Hamburgers | Hot & Fast

No reviews yet

Hot⚡️Fast | Serving America’s Favorite Sandwich + golden fries with a side of kindness | It’s simple: Just be good

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston