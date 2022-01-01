Go
Xiao Bao - At the Dive Motel

Xiao Bao residency at The Dive Motel - we're popping up with our asian comfort food styles in lieu of our full service restaurant opening at 830 Meridian Late Summer 2022

1414 dickerson pike

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Okonomiyaki$14.00
our signature japanese cabbage pancake add egg, bacon, pork candy or katsuo $1.5 ea.
Crab fried rice$20.00
Crab fried rice. Legendary. Simple delicious.
Contains butter, shellfish - no mods.
Som Tum Salad$8.00
Green papaya salad. Kickass spicy. Beans, peanuts & herbs.
Contains shrimp. Peanuts. Gluten free
Topo Chico$3.50
Sparkling water in bottle.
Side of Rice$4.00
Fried Mochi$10.00
glutinous rice dumplings (crispy outside, slightly chewy inside) with lemongrass caramel pork, nuoc cham dipping, lettuce
Buy Kitchen a Beer$5.00
if you enjoyed your food and want to do something nice (aka tip) the kitchen $5
Hand Pulled Noodles$16.00
hand made noodles in a style that leads to delicious imperfection - served with chili cumin beef + sesame
-peanut allergy
La Zi Ji$17.00
a big plate of ma la fried chicken - with sichuan style dry fried green beans and chilis served with the best short grain rice
- peanut allergy
*ma la refers to the chili heat and numbing spice combination of chili pepper and sichuan peppercorns. addictive !
(not gluten free)
Guo Tie$9.50
taiwanese style pot sticker dumpling, crispy magic carpet crust with a Chinese jimmy dean pork + shrimp filling
1414 dickerson pike

nashville TN

Sunday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Monday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
Thursday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 12:00 am
Saturday4:00 pm - 12:00 am
