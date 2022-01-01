Go
Toast

XL Live

Come in and enjoy!

801 S. 10th Street

No reviews yet

Location

801 S. 10th Street

Harrisburg PA

Sunday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

The Fix Cafe

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Lovedrafts Canteen

No reviews yet

JB Lovedraft's MicroPub
Beer
Burgers
Nerds
Video
Games
Freaks
Geeks
Live
Music

JB Lovedraft's Micro Pub

No reviews yet

To cultivate, provide, maintain, and proliferate a safe environment focusing on: the arts, live music, libations, and overall alternative atmosphere.
To grow from our original concept and adapt in an ever maturing community.
To always offer exceptional products and service to our ever growing guild.

BurgerIM

No reviews yet

Chef Inspired Burgers

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston