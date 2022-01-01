Go
Toast

XLB Dumpling Bar Brea

Come in and enjoy!

437 S Associated Rd • $$

Avg 4.5 (209 reviews)

Popular Items

Al Pastor Dumplings$8.00
Mango Galaxy$5.00
Creamy Roasted Sesame Noodle$7.00
Shrimp & Pork Dumplings$9.00
Pork XLB$8.00
Cheese Burger Bao$3.50
Steamed Vegetarian Dumplings$9.00
Pork & Mushroom Wontons$8.00
Pulled Pork Bao$3.50
Dan Dan Noodles$7.00
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Upscale
Formal
Groups
Bike Parking
Delivery
Wheelchair Accessible
Cryptocurrency
Online Ordering
Takeout

Location

437 S Associated Rd

Brea CA

Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Nothing Bundt Cakes - 0077

No reviews yet

Nothing Bundt Cakes

Oak & Willow | Coffee & Bakery

No reviews yet

Crafted Italian coffee, espresso, frappes, tea, and more.
Plant based baked goods made in house daily.

Tempo Cantina

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Paris Baguette

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston