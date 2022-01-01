Go
Xochitl Cocina Mexicana

Xochitl Cocina Mexicana is a woman and minority owned restaurant in The Height District across the street from Armature Works. We are proud to offer our modern, yet unique spin on Mexican cuisine. In addition to the many delicious food options, we offer a full bar of handcrafted cocktails.

TACOS

307 W PALM AVE • $$

Avg 3.9 (319 reviews)

Popular Items

CHURROS$7.00
DELICIUS FRIED DOUGH, CINNAMON, SUGAR, SIDE OF MEZCAL CARAMEL SAUCE
STREET CORN$5.00
3 BIRRIA TACOS$15.00
Hot Verde Sauce$0.50
XOCHITL BOWL$13.00
RICE, REFRIED BEANS, CHOICE OF PROTEIN, GUACAMOLE, TOPPED WITH QUESO FRESCO, SIDE OF PICO DE GALLO
CARNE ASADA BURRITO$15.00
GRILLED RIBEYE STEAK, LARGE FLOUR TORTILLA, REFRIED PINTO BEANS, RICE, AVOCADO CREMA, CHEESE, PICO DE GALLO
XO Burger$14.00
CHICKEN QUESADILLA$13.00
GRILLED CHICKEN LARGE FLOUR TORTILLA, CHEESE, SIDE OF GUACAMOLE, SIDE OF CREMA
CHIPS & GUAC$11.00
CARNE ASADA QUESADILLA$15.00
GRILLED RIBEYE STEAK, LARGE FLOUR TORTILLA, CHEESE, SIDE OF GUACAMOLE, SIDE OF CREMA
Attributes and Amenities

Family-Friendly
Casual
LGBTQ-Friendly
Happy Hour
Cozy
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Solo Dining
Seating
Reservations
Bike Parking
Delivery
Curbside Pickup
Restroom
Online Ordering
TV
Cryptocurrency
Contactless Delivery
Fast Service
Catering
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

307 W PALM AVE

TAMPA FL

Sunday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

