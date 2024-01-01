Go
A map showing the location of XOXO Sushi Bar - 1154 boylston stView gallery

XOXO Sushi Bar - 1154 boylston st

Open today 5:00 PM - 12:59 AM

review star

No reviews yet

1154 boylston st

Newton, MA 02467

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

All hours

Sunday5:00 pm - 12:59 am
Monday5:00 pm - 12:59 am
Tuesday5:00 pm - 12:59 am
Wednesday5:00 pm - 12:59 am
Thursday5:00 pm - 12:59 am
Friday5:00 pm - 12:59 am
Saturday5:00 pm - 12:59 am

Location

1154 boylston st, Newton MA 02467

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

Similar restaurants in your area

Chef Dave's - The Street Newton - 3 Boylston Street Suite C
orange starNo Reviews
3 Boylston Street Suite C Newton, MA 02467
View restaurantnext
Mr. Roni Cups - 47 Boylston Street
orange starNo Reviews
47 Boylston Street Newton, MA 02467
View restaurantnext
Bianca Chestnut Hill
orange star3.0 • 35
The Street Shopping Center, 47 Boylston Street Chestnut Hill, MA 02467
View restaurantnext
Mia's Bakery - Chestnut Hill MA
orange starNo Reviews
49 Boylston Street Suite 4940 Newton, MA 02467
View restaurantnext
Chilacates - Boylston - Chestnut Hill
orange starNo Reviews
33 Boylston St st 3330 Chestnut Hill, MA 02467
View restaurantnext
Davio's Northern Italian Steakhouse - Chestnut Hill, MA
orange starNo Reviews
55 Boylston Street Chestnut Hill, MA 02467
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Newton

The Bagel Table - Chestnut Hill
orange star4.0 • 131
9 Boylston St Chestnut Hill, MA 02467
View restaurantnext

Search popular restaurants

Map

More near Newton

Brookline

Avg 4.3 (60 restaurants)

Newton Center

No reviews yet

Newton Highlands

Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)

West Roxbury

Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)

Newton

Avg 4.7 (9 restaurants)

Roslindale

Avg 4.4 (17 restaurants)

Jamaica Plain

Avg 4.5 (35 restaurants)

Brighton

Avg 4.4 (37 restaurants)

Newton Upper Falls

No reviews yet

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

XOXO Sushi Bar - 1154 boylston st

orange starNo Reviews
© 2024 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston