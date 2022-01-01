Go
Xuma Kitchens

Modern Mexican Cuisine

25 East Center St • $$

Avg 4.2 (232 reviews)

Popular Items

Guacamole *V$8.00
made to order and served with home fried local tortilla chips
Ceviche de Atún y Piña$12.00
fresh tuna and pineapple cooked in fresh lime with red onion, tomatoes, cilantro, jalapeño and avocado served with house fried local tortilla chips
Salsa$2.50
housemade salsa
Sopa De Tortilla *V$6.50
bean and 7 chile broth with avocado, crema, queso fresco and tortilla strips [Recommended with “filling” of choice for additional charge]
Taquitos Dorados *V$11.00
3 local corn tortillas filled with [pulled chicken, pulled pork, poblano cheese vt*, or potato v*] fried to a crisp, served on choice of salsa; topped with lettuce, crema, queso fresco, and pickled red onion
Attributes and Amenities

Upscale
Family-Friendly
LGBTQ-Friendly
Happy Hour
Cozy
Trendy
Kid-Friendly
Tourists
Casual
Live Music
Restroom
Groups
Solo Dining
Seating
Reservations
Contactless Delivery
Curbside Pickup
Catering
High Chairs
Delivery
Takeout

Location

25 East Center St

Fayetteville AR

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
ThursdayClosed
FridayClosed
SaturdayClosed
