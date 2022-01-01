Go
Y'all's Down Home Cafe

Where eating out just got a whole lot better!

2000 S Ih 35

Popular Items

Double Crust Sweet Potato Pie$6.99
Because we love pie crust so much, mom started adding pie crust on both the bottom and top of her one of a kind sweet potato pie.
Mac n Cheese$3.99
Fried Catfish$14.99
Peach Cobbler$6.99
Sweet peaches baked in a spiced sugar mixture and topped with the most amazing pie crust.
Over Stuffed Shrimp Po Boy$11.99
There's nothing Po about this boy! 1/4 pound of shrimp stuffed in ciabatta bread with green leaf lettuce, tomato, pickles, cheese, and mayo.
Fried Pork Chops$15.99
Chicken Fried Steak$13.99
Meat Loaf$11.99
3 or 5 Piece Fried Wings$11.99
Chicken Fried Chicken$13.99
See full menu

Location

Round Rock TX

Sunday11:15 am - 5:30 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:00 am - 7:29 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 7:29 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 7:29 pm
Friday11:00 am - 8:45 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 8:45 pm
