4046 Powell Rd

Popular Items

Baja Taco$3.95
Served with lettuce, pico de gallo, cilantro and feta cheese on your choice of soft flour or grilled white corn tortilla
*Gluten free
Bowl$11.00
Baja rice and corn, black beans, shredded cheese, lettuce, pico de gallo and sour cream with your choice of protein
MINI Taco$2.00
Bodacious Burrito$11.00
Served dry or wet: Wet is topped with roja or green chili sauce. Includes baja rice and corn, black beans, shredded cheese, lettuce, pico de gallo and sour cream with your choice of protein
Quesadilla$9.00
Your choice of protein, melted cheese and sides of sour cream and salsa
The Big Sloppy$11.50
Giant flour tortilla filled with your choice of meat and smothered with Yabo’s queso cheese, grilled veggies, lettuce pico de gallo
Philly Cheese Taco$5.00
Thinly sliced grilled ribeye with grilled onions, peppers and mushrooms and topped with Yabo’s queso and optional lettuce and diced tomatoes
Chips & Trio$11.00
*Gluten free
Blackened Mahi-Mahi Taco$5.00
Chip & Queso$7.00
*Gluten free
4046 Powell Rd

Powell OH

Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 pm
