Yabo's

7097 State Route 3

Popular Items

Bowl$10.75
Baja rice and corn, black beans, shredded cheese, lettuce, pico de gallo and sour cream with your choice of protein
The Dinky$7.00
Our idea of burrito that’s not too big and not too little. Filled with refried beans. rice, cheese, sour cream and your choice of protein
The Big Sloppy$11.50
Giant flour tortilla filled with your choice of meat and smothered with Yabo’s queso cheese, grilled veggies, lettuce pico de gallo
Large Cajun Queso Mac$8.00
Our own queso sautéed with pasta noodles and cajun seasoning served plain or with your choice of protein
Yabo's House Salad$10.75
Chopped mixed greens with red onions, diced tomatoes, sweet corn, cucumbers, shredded cheese, feta cheese, cilantro, olive relish and your choice of protein and dressing
*Gluten free
Large Queso Mac$8.00
Our own queso sautéed with pasta noodles and served plain or with your choice of protein
The Stack$14.00
Our version of southwestern lasagna with layers of cheese, tortillas, our roja sauce -or- green chili sauce and your choice of protein on a bed of rice
The Massive$15.00
Giant crispy corn tortilla inside cheesy flour tortilla filled with combination of ½ lb grilled chicken, shredded pork, shredded beef, grilled veggies, cilantro, feta, lettuce and pico de gallo.
Salad Formally Known As Fancy$11.75
Red leaf lettuce, arugula and baby Spinach tossed with blue cheeses, sweet corn, dried cranberries ,red onion, tomatoes, cucumbers and our chipotle vinaigrette. Topped with your choice of protein
*Gluten free
Lip-Smackin' Chipotle Bottle$6.00
Well-rounded flavor. Ample heat.
Location

7097 State Route 3

Westerville OH

Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
