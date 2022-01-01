Go
Toast

Yacht Club

American Seafood Waterfront Dining on the Hudson River.

541 River Road

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Salmon$26.00
Served with Sauteed Brocolli
Classic Caesar salad$10.00
Romaine, Parmesan reggianno, and croutons
Crab Burger$18.00
Brioche bun with french fries
Apple Tart$10.00
Lobster BLT$24.00
On Brioche Bun with French Fries
Crab Cake$18.00
Roumelade
Connecticut Famous Lobster Roll$28.00
Grilled Lobster Meat, Herb Butter, Served Warm
Snapper Tacos$12.00
Radish, Shredded Cabbage, Chipotle
See full menu

Location

541 River Road

Edgewater NJ

Sunday12:00 pm - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday12:00 pm - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Wednesday12:00 pm - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Thursday12:00 pm - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Spirit Bar & Restaurant - Edgewater

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Gigi and Mario

No reviews yet

Casual American-Italian pizzeria and restaurant from Chef Mathieu Palombino. Lovingly crafted large pies and Italian-American classics along the Promenade. Dine-in lunch and dinner, takeout, and delivery seven days a week. Great for families and large groups, with plenty of comfortable booth seating and outdoor dining.

78 The Promenade

No reviews yet

Specializing in a variety of chicken sandwiches, wings and tenders, The Naked Bird is your new go-to lunch and dinner spot to satisfy all your crispy cravings! From wings, salads and sandwiches to a wide range of sides, our menu features the cleanest, most delicious organic and all-natural ingredients you’re sure to love. Powered by Bareburger.

Rebecca's Restaurant

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston