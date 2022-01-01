Go
Yagut St | Sunday in Saigon

Bubble Tea | Coffee | Yagut St.
Sister to Sunday in Saigon

682 N Saint Asaph St

Popular Items

Bo Xao Lan (Flank Steak Peanut Curry)$17.00
flank steak sautéed in peanut curry sauce, snap pea, potato, carrot
Bun Bo Xao Xa (Lemongrass flank steak)$17.00
vermicelli, stir fried lemongrass flank steak, white onion, crushed peanut, sweet lime fish sauce
Cha Gio Chay (Crispy Vegetarian Roll)$9.50
taro, sweet potato, tofu, carrot, cellophane noodle, wood ear mushroom. sweet lime soy sauce dip.
Banh Mi Ga Roti (Chicken)$10.00
Goi Cuon Tom (Fresh Shrimp Rice Paper Roll)$9.50
prawns, lettuce, pickled radish, asparagus, mint, mayo, peanut chili dip
Banh Mi Heo Quay (Roasted Pork)$11.00
Bo Bia (Fresh Jicama Roll)$8.00
jicama, carrot, thai basil. peanut chili dip
Pho Bo Wagyu (Beef)$18.00
rice noodle, cilantro, onion, savory bone broth, Thai basil, lime, jalapeno, bean sprout
Pho Ga (Chicken)$16.00
rice noodle, cilantro, onion, savory bone broth, white meat chicken, Thai basil, lime, jalapeno, bean sprout
Pho Chay (Vegetarian)$16.00
rice noodle, cilantro, onion, savory vegetable broth, Thai basil, lime, jalapeno, bean sprout, tofu, seitan, mix vegetable
Location

Alexandria VA

Sunday9:30 am - 8:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
Thursday9:30 am - 8:00 pm
Friday9:30 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday9:30 am - 9:00 pm
