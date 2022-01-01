Yakima American restaurants you'll love
Must-try American restaurants in Yakima
More about WaterFire Restaurant & Bar
SMOKED SALMON • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES
WaterFire Restaurant & Bar
4000 Creekside Loop, Yakima
|Popular items
|The Carnivore Burger
|$20.00
Biggest, best burger in town. 1 lb Wagyu beef, brisket, bacon, cheese, fried onion on a brioch bun
|French Dip
|$17.00
|OAXACA Chop Chop
|$24.00
More about AppleTree Restaurant
SALADS • GRILL
AppleTree Restaurant
8804 Occidental Rd, Yakima
|Popular items
|Eggs Benedict
|$13.00
|Calamari
|$15.00
|Dinner Chicken Yakisoba
|$19.00
More about Crafted
Crafted
22 North 1st St, Yakima
|Popular items
|Fingerling Potatoes
|$15.00
Black Pepper Mascarpone, Pickled Garlic, Bacon, Fried Shallot, Gf
|Grilled Pork Chop
|$30.00
Purple Cabbage, Cosmic Crisp Apple Mousse, Ginger Syrup. GF
|Mollies Manhattan
|$14.00
Bulleit bourbon, Carpano Antica Formula Sweet Vermouth, a splash bitters.