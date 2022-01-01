Yakima Mexican restaurants you'll love

Must-try Mexican restaurants in Yakima

Los Hernandez Tamales image

 

Los Hernandez Tamales

6411 West Nob Hill Blvd,, Yakima

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Mixed Meat 3 Pork/3Chicken$12.72
Green Salsa
Pork
More about Los Hernandez Tamales
Los Hernandez Tamales image

 

Los Hernandez Tamales

3706 Main St,, Union Gap

Avg 4.7 (1088 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Special Mixed Dozen *6*6$28.51
A mixed dozen Tamales split into any *6*6 combination.
Red Salsa
Chicken
More about Los Hernandez Tamales
Restaurant banner

 

Tacos El Rey - Yakima

1218 S 6th St, Yakima

Avg 4 (62 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
SOPE$4.32
Hand-made corn dough slightly fried topped with beans, your choice of meat, lettuce, tomatoes, Mexican cheese, sour cream and avocado.
2 TACOS COMBO$6.34
Served with rice and beans.
SUPER BURRITO$7.99
Tasty flour tortilla Burrito filled with rice, beans, onion, cilantro, Monterrey Jack cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, sour cream and your choice of meat.
More about Tacos El Rey - Yakima

