Brulee in
Yakima
/
Yakima
/
Brulee
Yakima restaurants that serve brulee
SMOKED SALMON • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES
WaterFire Restaurant & Bar
4000 Creekside Loop, Yakima
Avg 4
(65 reviews)
Classic Creme Brulee
$8.00
More about WaterFire Restaurant & Bar
& TEA
123 E Yakima Ave #100, Yakima
No reviews yet
Brulee Oreo Milk Tea - SMALL
$5.25
Brulee Oreo Milk Tea - LARGE
$5.75
More about & TEA
