Brulee in Yakima

Yakima restaurants
Yakima restaurants that serve brulee

SMOKED SALMON • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

WaterFire Restaurant & Bar

4000 Creekside Loop, Yakima

Avg 4 (65 reviews)
Takeout
Classic Creme Brulee$8.00
& TEA

123 E Yakima Ave #100, Yakima

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Brulee Oreo Milk Tea - SMALL$5.25
Brulee Oreo Milk Tea - LARGE$5.75
