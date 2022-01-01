Chicken tenders in Yakima
Yakima restaurants that serve chicken tenders
SALADS • GRILL
AppleTree Restaurant
8804 Occidental Rd, Yakima
|Kids Chicken Strips
|$6.50
Mangoz Grill
901 west yakima ave, yakima
|Teriyaki Chicken Tenders
|$15.00
WE PAN SEAR YOUR ENTREE CHOICE WITH OUR TRADITIONAL SEATTLE STYLE TERIYAKI SAUCE. SERVED WITH TEMPURA VEGGIES & CHOICE OF BASE
|General Tso Chicken Tenders
|$16.00
WHEN YOU'RE IN THE MOOD FOR THE GENERAL, WE HAVE IT! STOUT AND FULL FLAVORED, THIS ONE IS WELL DESERVED
|Firecracker Chicken Tenders Entree
|$16.00
The Pub of Yakima
5110 Tieton Dr #100, Yakima
|Chicken Strips
|$14.00
Chicken tenders and fries
|Kids Chicken Strips
|$6.00
Chicken breast strips served with choice of side