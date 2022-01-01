Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken tenders in Yakima

Yakima restaurants
Yakima restaurants that serve chicken tenders

SALADS • GRILL

AppleTree Restaurant

8804 Occidental Rd, Yakima

Avg 4.2 (246 reviews)
Takeout
Kids Chicken Strips$6.50
More about AppleTree Restaurant
Mangoz Grill

901 west yakima ave, yakima

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Teriyaki Chicken Tenders$15.00
WE PAN SEAR YOUR ENTREE CHOICE WITH OUR TRADITIONAL SEATTLE STYLE TERIYAKI SAUCE. SERVED WITH TEMPURA VEGGIES & CHOICE OF BASE
General Tso Chicken Tenders$16.00
WHEN YOU'RE IN THE MOOD FOR THE GENERAL, WE HAVE IT! STOUT AND FULL FLAVORED, THIS ONE IS WELL DESERVED
Firecracker Chicken Tenders Entree$16.00
More about Mangoz Grill
The Pub of Yakima

5110 Tieton Dr #100, Yakima

No reviews yet
Chicken Strips$14.00
Chicken tenders and fries
Kids Chicken Strips$6.00
Chicken breast strips served with choice of side
More about The Pub of Yakima
Bob's Burger & Brew - Yakima

121 N Fair Ave, Yakima

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Kids Chicken Strips (2)$6.50
2 chicken strips with choice of side, a drink and scoop of ice cream
Three Chicken Strips Meal$11.00
Three chicken strips with choice of side
More about Bob's Burger & Brew - Yakima

